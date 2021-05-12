close
Wed May 12, 2021
Our Correspondent
May 12, 2021

Jabbar takes charge as commissioner Mardan

National

Our Correspondent
May 12, 2021

MARDAN: Syed Abdul Jabbar Shah has taken charge as the commissioner Mardan division in place of Muntazir Khan who retired from service after reaching superannuation.

Abdul Jabbar Shah was serving as commissioner Kohat division before his posting to Mardan.

Muntazir Khan had joined government service as Naib Tehsildar and risen in the ranks after a long career. He served in various positions before becoming the commissioner.

