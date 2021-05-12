Shahbaz, Rabbani condemn world silence on Israeli atrocities

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE: PMLN President and National Assembly Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif met Palestinian Ambassador Ahmed Rafei in Islamabad and expressed solidarity on behalf of the nation, PMLN and PMLN Quaid Nawaz Sharif. Shehbaz Sharif said the Israeli occupation forces, once again, have unleashed a reign of terror to evict Palestinians from their ancestral homes. Israel's sacrilegious military action, taking place in and around the holy site of Masjid Al Aqsa, has deeply hurt the sentiments of millions

of Muslims the world over. Hundreds of Palestinians have already been seriously injured, while some of them have also been martyred.

He condemned the Zionist entity for the violence and terror, unleashed in the vicinity of Masjid Al Aqsa, that mirrors its policy of tyranny and oppression pursued in the territories that it had seized and kept in illegal occupation for over the past fifty years. He recalled that Israel stands condemned by the United Nations and by international human rights organisations. He called upon the major powers, in particular the P-5 countries, to ensure that Israel is made to comply with the UN Security Council resolutions.

Failure to do so, calls into question their respect for and commitment to the Charter of the United Nations. He also hailed the courage and bravery of the people of Palestine who have refused to be cowed down by Israel's state sponsored brutality and genocidal policies. He stressed that the only fair, just and credible solution to the problem lies in full and immediate implementation of Security Council resolutions 242 and 336.

In this context, Shehbaz Sharif also expressed his solidarity with the suffering people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, who too, have been confronting a brutal occupation power that has let loose a reign of terror that has converted the occupied territory into a vast prison, where there is no consideration for age and gender those locked up, in a state of servitude for decades.

He also called upon the United Nations, the Organisation of Islamic (OIC) countries, the Arab League and the Islamic countries, both individually and collectively to use their influence to extend their full support and solidarity with the just and legitimate struggle of the peoples of both Palestine and Kashmir.

Shehbaz Sharif also urged the government of Pakistan to raise the issue of occupied Palestine, along with the issue of occupied Jammu and Kashmir, in all regional and international forums, with greater skill, resolve and commitment.

The PMLN president was accompanied by Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Ahsan Iqbal, Tariq Fatemi and Maryam Aurangzeb.

Meanwhile, Shehbaz Sharif has condemned the massacre of innocent Palestinians in his tweet here on Tuesday, he said how can the world turned a blind eye to the massacre of innocent Palestinians. Shehbaz said that Palestinian martyrs included innocent children who were killed in fresh Israeli attack in Gaza.

“Criminal silence on this would be tantamount to turning a blind eye to Israeli crimes,” he maintained and questioned the world leaders that were they supporters of humanity or of terrorism? “You have to make that decision now,” he concluded.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) Central Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif said that she stood with Palestine. In her tweet here on Tuesday, she said how can the world turn a blind eye to Israel's heinous crimes against humanity. “I urge United Nation and the world powers to stop Israel from this aggression”.

Meanwhile, former Senate chairman Mian Raza Rabbani, while condemning the heinous and cruel attacks on Al Aqsa mosque compound, Jerusalem’s residential area and the Gaza Strip by Israel, questioned the silence and double standards of West on the religious freedom and human rights by asking that why is the European Parliament silent on this state terrorism, where children are being killed as an instrument of war

“The near silence of the West is an example of double standards on human rights and religious freedom,” he said.

Raza Rabbani said the Muslim world, including the PTI government, have only payed lip service. He said the Muslim world collectively needed to put pressure on Israel by moving the UN Security Council, placing economic sanctions and mobilising human rights organisations. “The savage attacks have taken the lives, amongst others, of innocent children and scores of women and men have been injured,” he said.

He said the joint statement issued after the visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arab (KSA), talks of Kashmir but the mention of the UN resolutions is not there. He said the people of Pakistan stand with the Palestinian and Kashmiri people in their struggle against state terrorism.