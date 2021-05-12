Kite string injures another bike rider

LAHORE:A 22-year old motorcyclist was severely injured when a stray kite string ran across his neck in Factory Area on Tuesday.

The injured bike rider was identified as Naeem. The victim was passing through Walton Road on a bike when a stray kite string got entangled around his neck and left a deep wound. The injured was admitted to a hospital where his condition was said to be out of danger.

Man rapes ex-wife: Harbanspura police registered a case against a man for repeatedly raping his divorced wife. The victim Kiran Shahzadi told the police that her husband Ali Manzoor had divorced her three times without her knowledge. He gave third divorce on August 29, 2020. He kept her in a rented house near Abid Chowk Fateh Garh and continued to rape her until March 28, 2021.

Two killed: Two employees of Lesco were murdered by their colleague in Saidpur Grid Station, Iqbal Town, on Tuesday. Ishaq Masih, son of Imam Masih, and 38-year-old Amjad were murdered. Both victims were residents of Qazi Town, Multan Road. Police arrested Usman, the victims’ colleague, who had confessed to killing both Ishaq and Amjad at the grid station and escaped unnoticed. The accused had an exchange of harsh words with Amjad a few days ago and nursed a grudge against him. The bodies were removed to morgue.

SUICIDE: A 24-year old youth committed suicide by setting himself on fire in the Baghbanpura area on Tuesday. The victim was identified as Muhammad Rizwan, son of Muhammad Ramzan of Darogawala Baghbanpura. Rizwan sprayed petrol and set himself on fire for unknown reasons, resulting into his instant death.

Valuables stolen: Thieves took away valuables, including gold ornaments worth Rs6.2million, from a house at Mehr Fiaz Colony, Harbanspura. Victim Fahad told police their was no one in the house as they had gone to attend an Iftar party. Thieves decamped with valuables, including gold ornaments worth Rs6.2 million. Harbanspura police have registered a case.