LHC verdict on Shehbaz has buried Imran’s narrative: Marriyum

LAHORE: PML-N Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb has dared Prime Minister Imran Khan, Shehzad Akbar, and all government-rented mouthpieces to hold a press conference and read out the detailed verdict released by the Lahore High Court regarding Shahbaz Sharif, which is not only a slap on

government’s corruption accusations but had buried Imran’s fake narrative forever.

Talking to media outside the FIA Lahore Saturday, Marriyum said the Lahore High Court clearly said, “Interestingly, the NAB has categorically admitted before us that petitioner is not alleged to have received any kickbacks or any such ill-gotten money in return to a favour extended to someone to build up the assets in the name of his family”.

The former information minister said all those court jesters of Imran Khan and commission agents who loved to wave around fake documents as proof at hours-long press conferences should be ashamed of every single word of the detailed decision, especially the fact that the court said throughout all these months of illegal abduction, the NAB did not conduct any investigation from Shahbaz regarding his sources of income.

The court also dismissed said NAB’s allegations that Shahbaz used party funds for personal benefit. It said had it been the case, it would have become a dispute, at the most, between two individuals or a matter to be considered by the Election Commission of Pakistan for collecting party funds from certain undesirable persons by suggesting a money trail.

She pointed out that the court actually said such half-hearted attempts by the NAB will not absolve them from their responsibility to prove the case against Shahbaz. The court also clearly pointed out that the NAB failed to establish even at a preliminary level that Shahbaz was guilty of any of the offences.

She told media how the court also trashed the accusation that because Shahbaz was living in the house that was owned by his wife therefore it was bought by money illegally transferred to his wife. The court clearly said the living together, therefore, is not a proof of dependability.

She said the court decisively ruled, “in the absence of any property purchased or owned in the personal name of Shahbaz Sharif; in the absence of direct proof that his family members were his dependents or vice versa; and in the absence of direct proof that the money came through FTTs in his account as some crime proceed or money- laundering, cannot accept the prosecution case as a gospel truth”. She urged the media to share this truth with the people of Pakistan who had been misled by the vicious propaganda campaign by the PTI government.

Earlier, Marriyum slammed the PTI’s petty, shameless and shallow acts of bulldozing the Constitution and all laws to bar Shahbaz Sharif from going abroad for his mandatory medical check-up. She pointed out the PML-N anticipated such low acts of the PTI which is why it got court’s clearance regarding all possible government’s hurdles to Shahbaz’s one-time travel for medical reasons.