Shahzad Qureshi reacts to water crisis in DHA, adjoining areas

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activist and Sindh Assembly member Shahzad Qureshi has said that Sindh is in a very bad condition in water, health, education and transport sectors. “If the Sindh government is incompetent, why should the people suffer the consequences?” he asked while reacting to the water board's water cut and low water supply to the DHA and its adjoining areas. He said the locality had been turned into “Karbala”.

"When the champions of democracy come to power, the opposition is treated worse than is the case in a dictatorship,” MPA Qureshi said in a statement.

People were forced to buy water from water tankers at high prices, he said, alleging that the water board, acting on the directive of the Sindh government, was harassing the residents and the water supply to the area was constantly being depleted, which, was a matter of concern.

Instead of meeting the requirement of 12 MGD, only 3.5 MGD water is being supplied, which is a gross injustice and residents of the area are in a difficult situation due to the water shortage in the holy month of Ramazan, said the PTI lawmaker.

He said residents had to wade through the scorching sun to fetch water while fasting. The DHA and the CBC also paid monthly bills to the water board, but their water was stopped only because the PTI had won from this area, he remarked.

In addition, Shahzad Qureshi has launched a campaign in his constituency to fully implement SOPs and protect the people from the coronavirus. He urged the people to wear masks.