Petition against varsity management: Bizarre twist in IBA Sukkur harassment scandal

SUKKUR: The deputy director, Human Resource Management, IBA Sukkur, Hussain Siddiqui, on Friday filed a petition in the Sindh High Court, circuit bench, Sukkur, against the university’s management and others regarding the ongoing video scandal.

Reports said Hussain Siddiqui, son of former vice-chancellor, IBA Sukkur, late Nisar Ahmed Siddiqui, has maintained in his petition that he has been targeted by Engineer Zahid Khand, Registrar of the IBA Sukkur, on account of some personal enmity. Khand designed a conspiracy against him, forcing the administration to issue a show cause notice to the petitioner. He also complained that the security guards were also directed to harass him and his family members, requesting the court to take action prior to any adverse situation in near future and asked for protection.

It is pertinent to mention that on Thursday, the female student, Bakhtawar Soomro, whose harassment video had gone viral, told the media that Siddiqui was not involved in harassment and she was coerced into wrongly accusing an innocent person, and she was forced to do so by the IBA’s Investigation Committee and SSP Sukkur, Meanwhile, the SHC Sukkur bench has summoned chief secretary Sindh, vice-chancellor IBA Sukkur, registrar IBA Sukkur and others on May 20.