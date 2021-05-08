MNA says govt promoting tourism in KP

MANSEHRA: Federal Parliamentary Secretary MNA Saleh Mohammad Khan said on Tuesday that the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government was spending huge money to promote tourism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“The provincial government has been spending huge funds to promote tourism in Siren, Konsh and Manoor valleys in Mansehra,” he told reporters here on Friday. He said the provincial government had earmarked over Rs2 billion funds for the construction of the roads in Manoor, Siren and Kaghan valleys. “After these roads are completed, tourism activities would be enhanced and employment opportunities would also be created,” Khan said. He said that people should strictly follow the standard operating procedures set by the government to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus “I would advise the people to stay at home on this Eid to avoid getting infected’’, he said.