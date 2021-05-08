close
Sat May 08, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
May 8, 2021

Jadeja set to return to India action in World Test final

Sports

AFP
May 8, 2021

NEW DELHI: Indian selectors on Friday brought back star allrounder Ravindra Jadeja into the squad for the World Test Championship final against New Zealand next month.

Jadeja and batsman Hanuma Vihari missed India’s triumphant series win over England this year due to injury but are back in contention having proved their fitness.

Jadeja is an almost certain starter in the first Test final, to be played in Southampton from June 18, and five Test tour of England starting in August.

The allrounder injured a finger on India’s tour of Australia in January and only came back for the Indian Premier League.

He scored 131 runs and took six wickets in seven games for Chennai Super Kings but his three for 13 performance against Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore was a standout in a tournament cut short by the coronavirus.

Latest News

More From Sports