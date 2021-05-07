IBA Sukkur scandal victim claims coerced to accuse wrong person

SUKKUR: The student’s video scandal accusing some administration officials and faculty members of the IBA University, Sukkur, has taken a new stance, saying she was coerced into wrongly accusing an innocent person.

A student of IBA University Sukkur, Bakhtawar Soomro, had levelled allegations against Hussain Siddiqui, the son of former VC Nisar Ahmed Siddiqui. Addressing a press conference on Thursday at the Sukkur Press Club, she retracted her allegations and alleged she was forced to do so by the IBA’s Investigation Committee and SSP Sukkur Irfan Sammo, who threatened to kill her family if she did not name Siddiqui as the main accused.

Soomro charged that when she refused to do their bidding, she was held hostage and SSP Sukkur threatened to kill her parents in an encounter. She further charged that the the IBA University’s Registrar offered her a job, a car and other facilities if she withdrew her statement. Soomro levelled serious allegations of coercion against members of the IBA University’s investigation committee members, including Registrar Convener and members, besides a lab assistant and SSP Sukkur who, she said, “are trying to protect the real culprits and frame an innocent person of harassing the girl students.” Soomro once again vouched for the veracity of her initial charges against the administration officers and faculty members of the IBA University of harassing girl students to pass the exams.

Meanwhile, Hussain Siddiqui, while outright rejecting the outrageous charges, informed the newsmen that he reserves the rights to go to court against the IBA University administration for his character assassination.