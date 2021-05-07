Protests after Quetta Police gun down youth

‘QUETTA: Protests were held across the city after the Eagle Squad of Balochistan Police allegedly opened fire on the car being driven by a 22-year-old youth, killing him on Wednesday night in Quetta.

The victim of the firing was Faizan Jattak, 22.The incident took place near Sada Bahar Terminal at Sariab Road, sparking protests across the city and outrage on the social media. Apparently the incident took place after the driver failed to stop his car at the Police signal.

Faizan Jattak was the son of tribal elder Mir Dad Mohammad Jattak. His funeral prayers were held in his hometown Dasht on Thursday. According to the FIR registered on the complaint of Jattak’s cousin who was travelling with him in the car, they were returnig home through Sariab Road around 10pm when four officials of the Eagle Squad signalled them to stop at Sada Bahar Terminal. “As soon as we drove a bit ahead, the Police opened fire killing my cousin, Faizan, was seriously injured. He latger died on the spot, while I was injured,” the FIR quoted Jattak’s cousin as saying. The boy according to the FIR was shot in the neck and back.

The FIR was lodged against the four police officials under Sections 302 (murder), 324 (attempt to murder) and 34 (acts done by several people in furtherance of common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Later Wednesday night, angry protesters blocked Sariab Road and raised slogans against police for what they called “brutality”. Long queues of vehicles could be seen on the road that connects southern and western parts of Balochistan with Quetta.The incident also sparked outrage on social media as people demanded stern action against those responsible. Balochistan Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langove ordered an inquiry.