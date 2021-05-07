Moot demands govt reject any kind of relations with Israel

Pakistan Peoples Party central leader Senator Taj Haider has urged the Muslim Ummah to unite and stand up against the draconian troika of the US, India and Israel, which could be proved fatal for global peace.

He was addressing a multi-party conference titled’ “Relations with Israel -- enmity with Muslim Ummah”, organised by the Palestine Foundation at the Karachi Press Club. Haider asked all the stakeholders to play a dynamic role to support the Palestine cause and the pro-Palestine ideology.

Firdous Shamim Naqvi, former opposition leader in the Sindh Assembly and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader, said Kashmir and Palestine were a humanitarian issue, which was needed to be brought up before the sophisticated world. “We need to unveil the brutality, which is going on in those regions,” he said.

Pakistan Muslim League-Functional leader Sardar Abdur Rahim said the Muslim Ummah would have to adopt Islamic principles to liberate Palestine from Israel and strengthen themselves. “In the current scenario, a new Islamic bloc of Muslim countries like Pakistan, Iran, Turkey and Malaysia is the need of time for the Palestine cause,” he said.

Majlis-e-Wahdat-ul-Muslimeen leader Allama Baqir Abbas termed Israel a draconian state and rejected dialogues with the illegal state. “Israel understands the only the language of fight, so we must do fight against it. We should have to reply all its attacks in a more powerful manner,” he said.

Prominent among other speakers included Dr Farooq Sattar, head of his own faction of the Mutahida Qaumi Movement; Dr Mairaj ul Huda Siddiqui, Jamaat-e-Islami central leader; Mahfooz Yar Khan, a former MPA of the MQM-Pakistan; Naeem Qureshi, president of the Karachi Bar Association, former MPA Major Qamar Abbas, and Dr Sabir Abu Mariyam from the Palestine Foundation.

They urged the Pakistani government to reject every sort of relations with Israel to support the people of Palestine. The participants agreed to join an Al-Quds rally to be staged on 24th Ramadan with an unprecedented attendance and hoisting the flags of Pakistan and Palestine on their homes. They said Al-Quds Day was a historical occasion that not only applied to the oppressed Palestinian people but also spoke for the rights of all the oppressed nations of the world.