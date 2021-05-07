close
Fri May 07, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
May 7, 2021

NECOP inks accord with CUI

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
May 7, 2021

Islamabad : A memorandum of understanding between the National Electronics Complex of Pakistan (NECOP) and Comsats University Islamabad (CUI) was signed here on Thursday at the principal seat of the latter in Islamabad.

Prof. Dr. Muhammad Tabassum Afzal, rector CUI and Dr. Sajid Baloch, Director General NECOP signed the document on behalf of their organisations.

Prof. Afzal lauded the efforts of the CUI, Wah Campus for initiating the groundwork for the cooperation agreement.

