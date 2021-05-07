NECOP inks accord with CUI

Islamabad : A memorandum of understanding between the National Electronics Complex of Pakistan (NECOP) and Comsats University Islamabad (CUI) was signed here on Thursday at the principal seat of the latter in Islamabad.

Prof. Dr. Muhammad Tabassum Afzal, rector CUI and Dr. Sajid Baloch, Director General NECOP signed the document on behalf of their organisations.

Prof. Afzal lauded the efforts of the CUI, Wah Campus for initiating the groundwork for the cooperation agreement.