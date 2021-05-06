Ex-MS, store-keeper of DI Khan hospital booked

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The Anti-Corruption Department registered cases against a former medical superintendent and a store-keeper on the charges of embezzling public funds, said a source in the department on Wednesday. The source said that the anti-corruption authorities had launched investigations on a complaint lodged by Medical Superintendent Dr Jahangir of Mufti Mehmood Teaching Hospital.