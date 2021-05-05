close
Wed May 05, 2021
Bureau report
May 5, 2021

PHC Bar delegation meets CM

National

Bureau report
May 5, 2021

PESHAWAR: A delegation of the Peshawar High Court Bar Association Mingora Bench called on Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Tuesday.

The chief minister told the delegation a workable development strategy had been devised keeping in view the demands and issues of the different regions of the province.

Mahmood Khan said efforts were underway to perform the groundbreaking of Swat Motorway Phase-II, Dental College, Agriculture University Swat and other projects of public welfare as soon as possible.

He made it clear that land acquisition for the Swat Motorway Phase-II project was in progress whereas relevant officials had already been directed to finalize all the arrangements and pre-requisites to lay the foundation stone for Swat University of Agriculture by June this year.

