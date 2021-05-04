After Firdous another PTI MPA reprimands AC

MUZAFFARGARH: An alleged audio of PTI lawmaker from Muzaffargarh Khurram Khan Leghari has surfaced on the social media in which he is reprimanding Assistant Commissioner Jatoi Arshad for not facilitating his tour to the Ramazan Bazaar.

As per the audio recording, Leghari angrily asked the AC that he had directed him to arrange his tour to the Ramazan bazaar but he turned off his phone.

Jatoi told Leghari that the battery of his phone had run out but now he could visit the bazaar anytime.

Leghari responded, “If you want to fight, I am coming. Tell me where I can come.” This is the second incident, as earlier Firdous Ashiq Awan had reprimanded Assistant Commissioner Sialkot Sonia Sadaf for failing to control the sale of substandard items in the Ramadan bazaars.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan paid a special visit to the Ramadan bazaars.

Assistant Commissioner Sonia Sadaf and other officials were also present.

Awan took a stern notice of sale of substandard goods and told the assistance commissioner that it was her duty to check the quality of goods.