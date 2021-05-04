close
Tue May 04, 2021
EU summons Russian envoy

World

BRUSSELS: The European Union summoned the Russian ambassador on Monday after Moscow put eight EU nationals, including top Brussels officials, on a blacklist in retaliation for sanctions by the bloc.

Moscow´s envoy Vladimir Chizhov "was informed of the strong rejection and firm condemnation by the EU institutions and EU Member States of this decision, which was purely politically motivated and lacks any legal justification," an EU statement said.

