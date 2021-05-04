Army, Rangers, police hold flag march

LAHORE:Police carried out a flag march in different areas of the City to implement Corona SOPs. CCPO Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar along with Commissioner Capt (Retd) Muhammad Usman led the flag march. DIG Operations Sajid Kiani, CTO Lahore Syed Hammad Abid and other senior police officers also participated in the flag march. Contingents of Pakistan Army and Rangers, teams of different operational units of police including Dolphin Squad, Elite Force, traffic police and Police Response Unit were part of the flag march.

The march started from Town Hall and passed through different roads and markets of the city including Lower Mall, Sanda Road, Sham Nagar, Chuburji, Lytton Road, Qartaba Chowk, Ichra, Ferozepur Road, Nishtar Colony, Kahna, and other areas of the city.