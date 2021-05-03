Hira Mani mugged outside her home in Karachi

KARACHI: Pakistani actor Hira Mani was mugged in Karachi on Saturday, the actor revealed on her social media.

The 32-year-old TV star turned to her social media with a CCTV footage of two men on bikes ambushing her and her two sons outside of their home and riding away with her mobile phone and other costly belongings. Following the incident, the Yakeen Ka Safar star, in a message to the muggers, said on her social media: “Dear mobile snatcher, I forgive you.” Her fans and fellow industry stars expressed their sympathies with the actor after the mugging incident and voiced their concerns over the increasing cases of street crimes in Karachi.