Two killed over Karo-Kari

SUKKUR: Two persons were killed on the pretext of Karo-Kari in Sukkur and Jacobabad on Sunday.Reports said accused Bilawal shot dead Sajjid Jamali on the issue of Karo-Kari in Adam Shah Colony, Sukkur. Police arrested the accused and started a probe into the incident. Also, accused Sadderuddin Jakhrani gunned down his wife Fatima and managed to escape in village Ali Nawaz Jakhrani in the limits of Taghwani, Jacobabad.