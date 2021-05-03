24 arrested, weapons recovered in Mardan

MARDAN: Police arrested 24 people including a proclaimed offender and also recovered weapons in raids here on Saturday. A police spokesman said that on the directives of District Police Officer Dr Zahidullah Khan, the police raided several areas and recovered 1394 grams charas, 3 pistols, and bullets. Meanwhile, the cops also busted a motorcycle lifting gang by arresting its key member on Saturday.

While tracing a motorcycle lifting case in the city, the cops reached Peshawar where they arrested one Suleman, who confessed to be part of a gang lifting motorbikes from various areas.

The police said raids were underway to arrest the other members of the gang. The police said they have also recovered the money that the accused had earned through sales of the two wheelers. s