Eid shopping picks up pace

Rawalpindi:The Eid shopping is gaining momentum in twin cities despite a spike in third wave of COVID-19. The important shopping malls located at Raja Bazaar, Moti Bazaar, Commercial, Barra and cantonment markets seem fully crowded where the violations of the standard operating procedures against coronavirus and lockdown continue unabated.

The Punjab government had issued a notification to change the business hours and weekly closure of bazaars and markets in Rawalpindi district in the wake of COVID-19 surge. The traders were directed to close shops by 6:00 p.m. and take an off on Fridays and Saturdays.

On Sunday with restrictions eased, the residents rushed towards city markets and shopping centres, violating the Standard Operating Procedure SOPs put forward by the government to stem the spread of the virus.

At shopping malls, big grocery stores, and cash and carry stores, and different markets, women with young children could be seen despite the government banning children from the markets.

“Observing social distancing is a dream, which we can see but can’t implement in letter and spirit,” said a police officer. He added the traders had assured the authorities of implementing the SOPs, but so far they had failed to fulfil their commitment. A shopkeeper, Munir Akhtar said that the market committees did nothing to protect the citizens as well as to implement the SOPs.