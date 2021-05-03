MWM opposes NCOC’s ban on Yaum-e-Ali processions

Opposing the federal government’s decision to ban processions in connection with Yaum-e-Ali in view of the rising Covid-19 cases, a Shia group has said that holding processions to commemorate the martyrdom of Hazrat Ali (RA) was part of their faith and they will not accept any move to deprive them of their right to express their faith.

A day earlier on Saturday, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) announced that no processions would be allowed in connection with Yaum-e-Ali and only Majalis could be held under strict observance of the standard operating procedures (SOPs).

On Sunday, Majlis Wahdate Muslimeen (MWM) leaders in Karachi said the Shia community rejected all restrictions announced by the government against Azadari.

“Commemorating Yuam-e-Ali is a fundamental part of our religion and faith during 19th to 21st Ramazan and no compromise is acceptable in this regard,” said Allama Baqir Abbas Zaidi, the MWM Sindh secretary general.

“The government has right to implement SOPs for prevention of Covid-19 but no right to ban any religious activity of any community,” Zaidi said. He also condemned the NCOC’s proposal to ban Shia religious processions and mourning activities from Ramazan19 till 21.

“Terrorist attacks and violence could not stop Shias from performing their religious activities in the past,” he said. “This time, the Shia community will carry out the procession by following the government SOPs.”

“If the election campaigns could run smoothly in the NA-249 by-poll amid the Covid-19 emergency, how can the government stop our processions?” he asked.

Last year, a similar ban on Youm-e-Ali processions in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic was blatantly violated in Karachi and other parts of the country. Over 200 participants of Yaum-e-Ali processions were arrested in Sindh for violating the government’s ban.