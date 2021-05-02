DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Unidentified motorcyclists shot dead a resident of South Waziristan tribal district at the New Vegetable Market near Ratta Kulachi Sports Stadium here on Saturday. Eyewitnesses said Gul Rabi Khan was in the vegetable market when attacked by motorcyclists. They said that he sustained serious bullet injuries and died on the spot. One Tanveer Ahmad sustained serious injuries when he put up resistance during a robbery bid.