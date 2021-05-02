‘Labourers laid foundation to development’

Islamabad : Special assistant to the prime minister on climate change Malik Amin Aslam on Saturday praised the labourers and workers on the World Labour Day for laying foundation to the national development.

"We are providing the maximum daily waged jobs under massive plantation and green initiatives," he said a message.

The SAPM said around 85,000 daily waged jobs had been created under the Green Stimulus Package to support COVID-hit workers.

He said under various green initiatives of the ministry, especially the flagship Ten billion Tree Tsunami Project and national parks and protected areas initiative, those daily waged jobs would be scaled up over 100,000.

Meanwhile, the officials disclosed that the Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Plantation project had created 153,000 green jobs for the local communities during the COVID-19 pandemic.