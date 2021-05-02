419 criminals held during last week

Islamabad : Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Islamabad Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer said that Islamabad police accelerated it's efforts against criminals and arrested 419 outlaws during last week with huge recovery of looted items worth 24.80 million, a police spokesman said.

He said that, following directions of Inspector General of Police Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman and Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Afzaal Ahmad Kausar, renewed efforts were made and police achieved remarkable success.

SSP (Operations) told that, 40 culprits were arrested involved in dacoity, robbery, car/motorcycle theft while 20 absconders were held during the same period. Complete challans of 220 cases were sent to concerned apex courts, he added.

Syed Mustafa Tanweer further said that ICT Police had launched a special campaign against drug sellers/bootleggers for elimination of this menace from Capital. During this campaign Islamabad Police have nabbed 45 accused and recovered 38.395 kilogram hashish, 8.400 kilogram heroin, 415 gram opium, 70 gram ice and 35 wine bottles from them. 26 accused were also held for having illegal weapons and recovered 22 pistols, 88 rounds and four daggers from them, the SSP maintained.

The SSP emphasised that, besides the law and order situation in the capital, police accelerated their efforts against criminals and 288 accused involved in crimes of different nature were also arrested.

Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer reiterated that criminal elements would not be spared and those involved in such acts would have to face action as per law. He has also appealed to the citizens to cooperate with Islamabad in curbing activities of such elements.