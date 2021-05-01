Pakistan must focus on vital interests amidst changing global dynamics, says Shireen Mazari

KARACHI: The Federal Minister for Human Rights, Dr Shireen Mazari, emphasized on strengthening the Pakistan Navy in all aspects to pursue national interests in the Indian Ocean Region.

Dr Shireen Mazari said Pakistan must primarily focus on her own national interests while adjusting course with the changing regional and international scenario. She was addressing an interactive seminar cum webinar on an important current topic “Growing Economic Connectivity in the Indian Ocean Region – Challenges and Opportunities,” held by the National Institute of Maritime Affairs (NIMA) on Thursday. Besides the Federal Minister for Human Rights other speakers included Lt. Commander (retd) Adil Rashid, Maritime Researcher and Consultant, Dr Nian Peng, Deputy Director and Associate Fellow of Research Center for Maritime Silk Road, National Institute for South China Sea Studies (NISCSS) and Dr Huma Naz Baqai, Assistant Professor, IBA University of Karachi shared their intellectual insights with the audience. Commodore (retd) Ali Abbas SI (M) moderated the session, whereas Vice Admiral (Retd) Abdul Aleem HI (M), Director General NIMA welcomed the speakers and participants in the webinar and highlighted the importance and significance of the growing connectivity in the Indian Ocean and its littoral states.

Addressing the audience, Dr Nian Peng highlighted the significance of maritime connectivity through the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and the emerging role that China will play through its economic diplomacy in the Indian Ocean Region. Dr Peng spoke about the mutual agendas for development and shared growth for long term socio-economic gains. Lt. Adil Rashid, Maritime Researcher and Consultant shed light on the growing role of ports and shipping in the contemporary times. While highlighting the futuristic dynamics of shipping, he particularly focused on the opening of the Arctic which will likely impact the recent shipping pattern in the Indian Ocean Region.

Dr Huma Naz Baqai’s discourse was centred on the geopolitical arena and the significant gains the developing nations can attain from BRI, besides changing power dynamic in IOR. She emphasized the Pakistan should learn from Chinese model to inculcate the maritime aspect in strategic policy formulation.

The Director NIMA-K Commodore (retd) Ali Abbas SI (M), said the discourse was an effort towards building an understanding on changing scenario within the maritime domain. A large number of participants from academia, maritime experts, university students, government departments, and think tanks actively participated in the webinar.