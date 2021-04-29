17 more die from corona in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: Some 17 more COVID-19 patients died in Faisalabad on Wednesday.

According to a spokesperson for the health department, the COVID-19 death toll rose to 833 in the district and 256 people tested positive for coronavirus during the last 24 hours. He said 1,672 people were tested for coronavirus and 14,630 had recovered from the disease in Faisalabad. He said 305 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 106 at the DHQ hospital and 150 at General Hospital Ghulam Muhammadabad for COVID-19 patients. At present, 263 patients, including 173 confirmed ones, were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, while 111, including 23 confirmed admitted to DHQ hospital, and 87, including 46 confirmed were admitted to General Hospital Ghulam Muhammdabad. Moreover 1,472 coronavirus have quarantined themselves at homes.

22 held for coronavirus SOPs violation: Officers of district administration, Pakistan Army and police Wednesday arrested 22 people on charges of violating coronavirus SOPs. Earlier, contingent of police, Rangers and Pakistan Army conducted a joint flag march to ensure implementation of COVID-19 SOPs. The crackdown started from Kachahri Bazaar, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, Assistant Commissioner City SSP Operations Muhammad Afzal and Army officers inspected markets and shops and arrested 22 people who were without masks.

Several people were released on warning.

On the occasion, the DC said COVID-19 SOPs violators would be arrested.

Man kills wife over domestic issue: A man Wednesday killed his wife over a domestic dispute.

According to police, accused Sajid of Bawa Chak, Sargodha Road, shot dead his wife Nasreen over a domestic issue.

Govt hospitals’ wards almost full of COVID-19 patients: DC: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali Wednesday said wards of government hospitals were nearly full of COVID-19 patients and precautionary measures were vital to combat the virus. Chairing the District Peace Committee meeting, the eputy Commissioner appealed to clerics of all sects to sensitize the people to the hazards of the virus. He urged people to use face mask while going out. He said mosques should be thoroughly washed with chemical water and prayers should be offered in open floor with. Maulana Muhammad Yousa Anwar, Sahibzada Faiz Rasool Rizwi, Maulana Muhammad Riaz Kharl, Syed Jaffar Naqvi, Dr Iftikhar Naqvi, Mumtaz Hussain, Abdul Rasheed and other clerics assured full cooperation to implement SOPs during Taraweeh and prayers timings.