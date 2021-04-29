close
Thu Apr 29, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AY
Asim Yasin
April 29, 2021

NAB wants Ahsan Iqbal on ECL

National

AY
Asim Yasin
April 29, 2021

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau has written to the interior ministry, recommending placing the name of PML-N Secretary General PML-N Ahsan Iqbal on the Exit Control List (ECL), sources told The News on Wednesday.

When contacted, Ahsan Iqbal questioned how could he travel when NAB had already confiscated his passport? “This shows how they were engaged in a useless exercise when the passport was already in their custody,” he remarked.

Latest News

More From Pakistan