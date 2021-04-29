NAB wants Ahsan Iqbal on ECL

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau has written to the interior ministry, recommending placing the name of PML-N Secretary General PML-N Ahsan Iqbal on the Exit Control List (ECL), sources told The News on Wednesday.

When contacted, Ahsan Iqbal questioned how could he travel when NAB had already confiscated his passport? “This shows how they were engaged in a useless exercise when the passport was already in their custody,” he remarked.