Rs 900m released for 97 Multan uplift schemes

MULTAN: The District Development Committee Wednesday approved 97 development schemes for Multan and released Rs 900 million. According to officials, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Shahzad chaired the District Development Committee meeting and approved 97 uplift projects and released Rs 900 million to execute the projects.

The meeting was told that the projects would be completed under Community Development Program Phase III. The meeting was told that the projects included 32 highway projects on which Rs 410.25 would be spent, Rs 200.19 million to be spent on 23 local government schemes, 25 projects of Public Health Engineering will completed with Rs 164 million. Some 17 sewerage projects will be completed at a cost of Rs. 121.5 million.

The DDC decided that PHA would start work on 14 projects to beautify the city of Multan at a cost of Rs 21.9 million. Some Rs 3.6 million will be spent on northern beautification project. Different types of trees will be planted under this project and Rs 1.5 million would be spent on Allahbaksh colony park.

Some Rs 10 million will be spent on development of four nurseries of PHA. Trees would also be planted along the post office in Gulgasht. The DC told the meeting that Roads of Naqshband Colony, Ansari Chowk Nawabpur would be carpeted. He said plans for laying tuff tiles in the streets of Union Council, 31, 32, 35, 36, 37 were underway.

Tuff tiles will be installed in the streets of 61, 70 and 81, the DC said. He said all the projects would be completed on time and no compromise would be made on the quality of material.