PMA calls for complete lockdown

MUZAFFARGARH: Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) Tuesday suggested a complete lockdown across the region following reports of increasing deaths by the current pandemic.

In this regard, an emergency meeting of the body was arranged with the president Dr Hassan Raza Hashmi in the chair.

Dr Naseer and others also attended the meeting. The meeting requested the local administration to implement Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) stipulated for COVID-19 at all health units.

It was told that another ward of the hospital consisting of 20 beds was reserved to serve corona patients. After that, total number of beds for the said purpose went up to medicate 53 patients in the hospital.

It had called for improving medics'' strength as well as ensuring medicines and equipments with each patient's bed of the pandemic with an immediate effect.

The PMA said the lone CT Scan machine present into the hospital, might have fallen into disorder due increasing workload.

To avoid such situation, the hospital administration should develop screening counter within premises of DHQ hospital, it was observed. Furthermore, security should be made active to ensure ''no mask, no service'' in the hospital territory. Flu and fever counter also must be made fully operational to treat patients effectively, they held.

Man held for displaying arms: Muzaffargarh police Tuesday arrested a citizen for displaying arms on social media.Muhammad Idrees of Chowk Sarwar Shaheed displayed arms on social media and Chowk Sarwar Shaheed police arrested him and recovered arms from his possession. Police have registered a case against the accused.

Prisoner dies: An accused convicted of drugs case died in district jail Muzaffargarh, city Kot Addu police said Tuesday. Heirs of the accused claimed Ateeq was implicated in a fake case by the police. The body was removed to the DHQ hospital for autopsy. Heirs demanded investigation into the death and seek justice.