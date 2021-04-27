Ehsaas Koi Bhooka Na Soye: Two food vans distributing 2,500 food packets daily in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali Monday said under the ‘Ehsas Koi Bhoka Na Soye’ programs two mobile food vans are distributing 2,500 food packets daily.

According to the DC since April 11, the process of distribution of 1,250 packets through each mobile food vans has been going on and a total of 37,500 packets have been distributed among the needy in 15 days.

He said mobile food vans distributed food packets in District Council Chowk, Samanabad, Samundari Road, Riaz Shahid Chowk, Sargodha Road, Jaranwala Road, Mansoorabad, Jhang Road, Satiana Road and other densely populated areas.