Three die of Covid-19 in Sukkur region

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SUKKUR: Three people, including a girl, contracted the Covid-19 virus and died at GIMS Khairpur and Civil Hospital Sukkur.
Reports said a 60-year-old resident of Sukkur, Abdul Majeed, s/o Shamusuddin Abbasi, and a 20-year-old girl, resident of Obaro, Maria, d/o Abdul Rasheed Korai, died after contracting the Covid-19 virus in the isolation ward of Civil Hospital, Sukkur. Respectively, Aamir Ali, a resident of Sialkot, also could not survive in the isolation ward of GIMS in Khairpur. Reports said the Covid-19 cases were increasing during the third wave of the pandemic in Sukkur and Khairpur mostly because of violations of SOPs.