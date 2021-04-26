Three die of Covid-19 in Sukkur region

SUKKUR: Three people, including a girl, contracted the Covid-19 virus and died at GIMS Khairpur and Civil Hospital Sukkur.

Reports said a 60-year-old resident of Sukkur, Abdul Majeed, s/o Shamusuddin Abbasi, and a 20-year-old girl, resident of Obaro, Maria, d/o Abdul Rasheed Korai, died after contracting the Covid-19 virus in the isolation ward of Civil Hospital, Sukkur. Respectively, Aamir Ali, a resident of Sialkot, also could not survive in the isolation ward of GIMS in Khairpur. Reports said the Covid-19 cases were increasing during the third wave of the pandemic in Sukkur and Khairpur mostly because of violations of SOPs.