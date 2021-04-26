Army personnel join police to enforce Covid-19 SOPs in KP

PESHAWAR: The police and army personnel have started patrolling streets in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to enforce Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) at public places after a sudden spike in cases during the third wave of the pandemic.

Officials said contingents of the army were deployed since Saturday night after it was decided that soldiers would help the administration control the situation. The officials said the army personnel were deployed for conducting raids and sealing places that were not following SOPs. More soldiers are likely to be deployed on Monday.

“In line with the provincial government's formal request to the federal government, seeking armed forces assistance in strict enforcement of standard operating procedures against Covid-19 pandemic, the deployment of the army has begun in the provincial metropolis,” the district administration said in a statement.

Pakistan Army, it said, ensured its presence along with the civic bodies in all the markets and bustling points where SOPs were flagrantly overlooked during rush hours. These included Peshawar Saddar, Hayatabad, University, Kohat, Dilazak, Warsak and Charsadda roads and the old, inner parts of the city. The main commercial outlets that were sealed include Afghan Sadaqat Juice, Maqbool Ice Cream, Taroon Juice Corner, Insaf Super Store and several other shops and bakeries.

"Police along with administration are sealing businesses and impounding vehicles where people are not following the SOPs. Besides, the cops are carrying out awareness campaign regarding SOPs through local cable network, banners and by making announcements in mosques and through police patrolling cars," Capital City Police officer (CCPO), Abbas Ahsan told The News.

In most parts of Peshawar and the rest of the province, people are least bothered about following SOPs. Most go about without wearing masks. "The concerned sub-divisional police officers and station house officers have been directed to make sure people wear masks and follow Covid-19 SOPs. The cops are patrolling the streets, markets and public places to enforce SOPs," added the CCPO.

"The cops are also ensuring implementation of bazaar timings and days and have sealed several outlets that violated the SOPs," Abbas Ahsan said. He added the cops were also sealing restaurants allowing dining facilities.

People are also being asked to wear masks in mosques and maintain social distancing during prayers and funerals. They are being asked to offer Taraweeh prayers in the open courtyards. The traffic police are also educating passengers and drivers to follow the SOPs.

Wearing a mask has been declared mandatory at closed and congested places after imposing Section 144 in the provincial capital. Police had warned that action would be taken against those not wearing masks despite the fresh orders issued to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Peshawar and many districts of KP are witnessing a high positivity ratio and more deaths are being reported due to the virus daily. The restrictions at public places have been further tightened after directives by the government to ban all kinds of gatherings and ensure implementation of SOPs to curb the further spread of the coronavirus.

Special teams of the district administration and police have been formed to visit various parts of Peshawar to ensure implementation of the Covid-19 SOPs. Teams are visiting different bazaars and public places to ensure following Covid SOPs to prevent the spread of the virus.

A huge majority of people, however, still do not follow the SOPs. In many areas, people are not coming to hospitals or conducting tests after experiencing the symptoms and prefer to be treated by local doctors or even quakes at home.

Observers said a mass education campaign should be launched through prayer leaders, elected representatives and all those having a say in the society to convince those who are least bothered about the fast spreading deadly pandemic.