Mon Apr 26, 2021
April 26, 2021

Greece probes ‘death threats’ against journalist

April 26, 2021

Athens: Greek prosecutors have opened an investigation into reported death threats against a journalist two weeks after another reporter was shot dead, legal sources said on Sunday. Kostas Vaxevanis, the owner of a weekly newspaper and website, reported the threats two weeks after Giorgos Karaivaz was shot dead outside his home in the southern Athens district of Alimos.

