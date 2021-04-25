Pakistan assures support to NY acid-attack victim

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Saturday assured “every possible” assistance to the family of a woman of Pakistani origin who was injured in an acid attack in New York.

“The Consul General of Pakistan in New York is in contact with the family and has offered every possible help,” Spokesperson of the Foreign Ministry Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said in a statement.

Nafiah Ikram is an American citizen of Pakistani descent and is residing along with her parents in Long Island, New York. The spokesperson said the local police department had deputed a 12-member team to investigate the incident.

“We should wait for completion of the investigations to ascertain the nature of the crime and the motive behind it,” Chaudhri commented. However, he said the Pakistan Embassy in Washington and Consulate General in New York would continue to follow up on the developments and would provide every possible assistance to the family.