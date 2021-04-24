RWMC conducts cleanliness at Sasta Bazaar

Islamabad : Under its ongoing drive against epidemics and on the direction of MD Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) Awais Manzoor Tarar, the communication team of RWMC here on Friday conducted special cleanliness awareness campaign in Ramazan Sasta Bazar, Shamsabad and met with various stall holders and customers to disseminate them cleanliness message.

The team distributed pamphlets among them to guide them for taking precautionary measures against pandemic by disposing off their solid waste.

They were moreover told that their co-operation with the company would not only lead to a Clean and Green City, but would protect the health of the citizen.

They were also told that for co-operation purposes, they should put the waste in the waste bags or dump it into the waste holders placed near their houses or handover it to sanitary worker of the company.

The team also visited six Jamia Mosques in Khayaban-e-Sir Syed UCs 11 and 12 and requested the Khateebs and religious clerics to advise the people to follow the anti-corona SOPs by washing hands with soap for 20 seconds, observe social distancing, wear face masks, avoid gatherings, cover nose and face if there is flue or cough.

They were requested to inform the general public not to burn their waste, rather dump it in the waste containers or hand it over to the waste specialist of the companies.

The team also visited Dhok Elahi Bakhsh and asked the residents through door to door campaign about the positive impact of neat and clean environment on human health and the ways and means to keep their surroundings free from garbage and solid wastes.

The helpline number 1139 was also highlighted for public queries regarding sanitation and cleanliness in their area. They can register complaints or give their suggestions on the Company’s helpline.