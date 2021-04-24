Ration distributed

Islamabad : Al-Khidmat Foundation Pakistan has distributed over Ramazan ration among orphans and over 12,000 needy families in Islamabad.

Addressing a function held to distribute ration among orphans, Hamid Athar Malik, President, Al-Khidmat Foundation, Islamabad, said that children without parents are our precious assets. Maulana Noor-ur-Rehman, Iftikhar Janjua, and influential people of the area were present on the occasion.

Hamid Athar Malik said that is why Al-Khidmat Foundation Orphan is providing quality education, food, shelter, and public health facilities to the children." We are determined that these shining stars of ours will change the destiny of the country and the nation tomorrow Let the child set the milestones of success and achievement.

He said that Al-Khidmat Islamabad has so far distributed rations to more than 12,000 families. During this time Ramazan calendars were also distributed among the children.

"The tense situation of coronavirus in the country has affected all the middle and poor sections of the country as well as orphans and helpless children and their families," he added.

Hamid Tahir said it religious and national duty to find such white-clad deserving and needy people in our area and help them financially.