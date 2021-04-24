Islamic education system real protector of Pakistan’s ideology

Islamabad: Islamic ideology is basically the ideology of Pakistan - cultivating Islamic ideas in students, adorning the new generation and their lives with Islamic principles is the main purpose of Pakistan’s ideology, said Secretary General of Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan Women’s wing Durdana Siddiqui.

For this purpose it is necessary to have a complete curriculum, a practical interpretation of the Islamic code of life.

The removal of religious lessons and Islamic concepts from the curriculum is not at all acceptable, said in a Press Release issued here on Friday.

She expressed these views in response to the statement instructing Punjab Textbook Board to stop publishing Islamic material in textbooks.

She said that the secular lobby and minorities have been involved in conspiracies to deprive the curriculum of Islamic spirit and religious concepts for many years in which they have achieved many successes in the form of removing Quranic verses and lessons related to jihad.

But the Ministry of Education faced strong protests from the patriots for every such change - even today, in order to preserve our ideological base and adorn the new generation with Islamic ideas, we will not tolerate even a slight change in the lessons related to Islam nor will we accept any distortion in the belief in the finality of Prophethood.