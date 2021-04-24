10 COVID-19 deaths, 795 cases from twin cities

Rawalpindi : As many as 10 more patients suffering from coronavirus illness, COVID-19 from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district have died of the illness in the last 24 hours taking the death toll from the region to 1,497 while another 795 patients have been tested positive from the twin cities showing that the outbreak is much intense in terms of both morbidity and mortality in this region of the country.

It is alarming that the average number of patients tested positive per day from the region in the last one week was over 644 that had gone down to below 80 in January when the educational institutions were not operating.

In the last week, as many as 4,512 new patients have been reported from the twin cities along with 58 COVID-19 deaths making an average of over eight deaths per day. It is worth mentioning here that the average positivity rate of COVID-19 from the region is still over 10 per cent that had dropped down to below 1.5 per cent in January.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Friday reveals that confirmation of another 795 COVID-19 cases from the twin cities in the last 24 hours has taken the total number of patients so far reported from the region to 93,242.

Another 617 patients have been tested positive for the disease in the last 24 hours from the federal capital taking the tally to 72,150 of which 58,485 patients have recovered. The number of active cases of the disease has jumped to 13,013 while the death of three more patients from ICT has taken the death toll to 652 on Friday.

Meanwhile, in the last 24 hours, 178 new patients have been tested positive from Rawalpindi district taking the tally to 21,092 of which 18230 have achieved a cure. To date, a total of 845 patients from the district have died of COVID-19.

On Friday, as many as 126 patients from the district were undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities while the number of confirmed patients in home isolation was 1,891.