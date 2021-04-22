PO killed in police ‘encounter’ in Gujranwala

GUJRANWALA: A notorious proclaimed offender Atif alias Atti Lahoria was killed during an alleged police encounter at Alipur Chatha on Wednesday.

The accused was involved in 13 dacoity, murder and ransom cases. The police had arrested him through the Interpol from abroad and got shifted him in Pakistan about two days before. The police claimed that a police party was carrying him to identify his accomplices last night when his accomplices allegedly opened fire at the police party. As a result, Atif sustained bullets from his own accomplices and died on the spot.

DECORATIVE MODELS: Commissioner Zulfiqar Ahmad Ghumman has said that in collaboration with Parks and Horticulture Authority Gujranwala, the entrance and exit points and intersections of the city will be adorned with beautiful and decorative models.

Addressing a briefing session on remodeling of famous Qila Chand Bypass on Wednesday, the commissioner said that these beautiful models would be a mirror of the cultural, historical and traditional values of the city.

The commissioner said that the location of Qila Chand GT Road was of special importance and the beautification and renovation of this place needed our special attention under the Clean Green Programme of the Prime Minister of Pakistan. The commissioner gave directions to make the city more beautiful.

SIX OUTLAWS HELD: Police have arrested six accused and recovered drugs, stolen goods and illegal arms from them.

It was told that Sabzi Mandi police conducted a raid and arrested accused Asif and recovered 1560 grams charas and 300 grams heroin while Cantt police arrested five accused, including Sajjad, Aftab, Hasnain and Usman, and recovered stolen cash and illegal arms from them. The government has released Rs 27 million for financial assistance of 45,000 poor families of Gujranwala under the Ehsaas Kifalat Programme.

The payment was being given at Comprehensive High school Model Town, Boys College Satellite Town and Higher Secondary School GT Road.

While talking to media, Ehsaas Kifalat Programme Director Muqadas Tanvir said that adequate arrangements for payment to the poor families had been taken at the centres.