Petrol crisis inquiry report exposed: PTI govt’s criminal negligence, says Sherry

ISLAMABAD: PPP’s Parliamentary Leader in the Senate Sherry Rehman said the petrol crisis inquiry report has exposed PTI government’s criminal negligence.

“The Inquiry Commission’s report on the 2020 petrol crisis is a damning charge sheet against the government and exposes ‘Tabahi Sarkar’s’ criminal negligence which paved the way for this crisis,” she said Wednesday while commenting on the 2020 petrol crisis.

Sherry said from the illegal appointment of DG Oil to non-storage of oil for 20 days, billions of rupees have been looted by the oil mafias. “How is it even possible that Ogra did not ensure that the companies are storing oil for 20 days. The report makes it clear that the government itself created this artificial oil crisis,” she added.

She asked why the authorities imposed a ban on the import of fuel, when the oil prices had been falling in the international market. “While other countries were busy ensuring that they have sufficient oil reserves, our government was busy creating an artificial crisis, which the report clearly confirms. Is the government forgetting that it is their duty to ensure and maintain sufficient oil supply in the country,” she asked.

She said even the appointments of Ogra chairperson and its members are dubious. “It is obvious that Ogra’s negligence of its responsibilities led to an artificial crisis. Why is there no check and balance to control petrol hoarding?” she questioned.

She said the incompetent government is hell-bent on making life difficult for people. International oil prices are at lowest since a decade, hovering around $65/barrel and all we got was a reduction of only Rs1.5/litre. “This insignificant price change is ironic considering there have been five big petrol hikes already in three months of 2021,” she added. She said every action by this government reeks of incompetence. “Making inquiry commissions to get credit is not enough. Why is the government sleeping and who is running the country,” she asked.

The parliamentary leader of the PPP in the Senate said the government needs to stop misleading the people by playing this report game as the real culprits are actually hiding behind these reports. “Also, we all know who these oil mafias are. Notice ‘sarkar’ will let their friends go scot-free but these culprits must be booked and punished,” she further added.