Buzdar opens E-abiana billing system

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar inaugurated the E-abiana billing system here Wednesday and handed over E-abiana bills to the farmers.

This system was initially introduced in Layyah, Kasur and Sheikhupura canal divisions to substitute the 100-year-old archaic abiana system. It is designed in collaboration with Punjab Information Technology Board to be gradually enforced in the whole of the province.

Federal Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan, Provincial Ministers Mohsin Leghari, Syed Hussain Jahanian Gardezi, SACM Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, SMBR, secretaries of irrigation and information departments and others attended the ceremony. Talking on the occasion, the chief minister said computerised bills would be issued to farmers adding that the latest system would save the water users from the discrepancies of the previous practice of issuing abiana on a parchi. Rather, they will be issued a detailed bill containing details of the farmer and agriculture land. This bill will be payable through nearest banks, easypaisa, ATMs or e-Pay Punjab, he continued. The new facility will help the farmers along with timely recovery of abiana dues. It will also assist in maintaining the colossal irrigation system by improving recoveries, added the CM.

Earlier, the chief minister praised Prime Minister Imran Khan saying that the PM had fully advocated the importance of respecting the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) in the world and raised a strong voice at every fora. The CM emphasised that the government sensibly acted to resolve the matter. Anarchistic politics was dangerous as the government had always given the importance of respecting Namoos-e-Risalat (PBUH), the CM said.

He was talking to parliamentarians, including MNAs Sardar Riaz Mahmood Khan Mazari, Syed Faiz-ul-Hassan, Haji Imtiaz Ahmad Chaudhry and MPA Bilal Asghar Warraich, who called on him. The CM regretted that some opposition parties undemocratically behaved, adding that respect of the House was binding on all. It seems that a drowning opposition was trying to catch at a straw, he continued. Provincial Ministers Sardar Asif Nakai and Malik Nauman Ahmad Langrial also called on the chief minister. Talking to them, the chief minister said the opposition parties had weakened national interest on every occasion through their negative politics.

IQBAL’S PHILOSOPHY: Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the vision of a new Pakistan depicted the philosophy of Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal and the PTI-led government was striving hard to transform the country according to the aspirations of great poet. In a statement on Wednesday, he said Allama Iqbal awakened the Muslims of the sub-continent from slumber, adding that the idea of a separate homeland was a true reflection of his vision. The CM observed that Pakistan would become a true welfare state by following the philosophy of Allama Iqbal as he promoted the norms of equality, justice, self-reliance and democracy.