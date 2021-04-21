close
Wed Apr 21, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
April 21, 2021

43 convicted by Lahore accountability courts in last 3 years

National

OC
Our Correspondent
April 21, 2021

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau, Lahore, on Tuesday presented details of convictions in corruption cases during the last three years to NAB Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal and informed that around 43 convictions from accountability courts were made during the last three years under Section 10 of the NAB Ordinance 1999.

Javed Iqbal chaired a meeting to review the performance of the NAB Lahore. Director General NAB Lahore Major (retd) Shahzad Saleem informed that from 2018 to 2020, 43 people were convicted by Lahore accountability courts under Section 10 of the NAO 1999.

Latest News

More From Pakistan