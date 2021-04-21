43 convicted by Lahore accountability courts in last 3 years

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau, Lahore, on Tuesday presented details of convictions in corruption cases during the last three years to NAB Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal and informed that around 43 convictions from accountability courts were made during the last three years under Section 10 of the NAB Ordinance 1999.

Javed Iqbal chaired a meeting to review the performance of the NAB Lahore. Director General NAB Lahore Major (retd) Shahzad Saleem informed that from 2018 to 2020, 43 people were convicted by Lahore accountability courts under Section 10 of the NAO 1999.