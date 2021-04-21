621 uplift projects nearing completion in KP

PESHAWAR: A meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mahmood Khan was on Tuesday told that a total of 621 developmental projects out of a total of 800 would be completed by the end of this financial year.

The progress on the third quarter of the current Annual Development Programme (ADP) was reviewed during the meeting, said an official handout.

Chief Secretary Kazim Niaz, Additional Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir and administrative secretaries of provincial departments were present there.

It was informed that funds to the tune of 124 billion were released for the third quarter and 62 percent of funds were utilized against the released amount so far.

During the second quarter, only 51 percent of the released funds were utilized and during the third quarters 62 percent was utilization having an improvement of 11 percent during the last three months which is quite satisfactory.

About the approval status of the developmental projects, the meeting was informed that a total of 11 projects were approved by Central Development Working Party, 252 by the Provincial Working Development Party whereas 112 were okayed by the Departmental Development Working Party during the 3rd quarter of the current financial year.

It was informed that 2246 monitoring reports were generated so far during the ongoing financial year regarding developmental schemes and shared with the concerned departments adding that feedback on 1586 reports had also been received.