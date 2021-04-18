FBR alerts taxpayers about fake emails

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has received complaints from taxpayers and other users that emails are being sent to them regarding income tax defaulters list.

In a statement, FBR has denied any connection with these emails which are being sent from a fake email address, [email protected] These fake emails instruct the targeted taxpayers to check the attached Income Tax Defaulters List for their details. Likewise, some emails pretending to contain the password for the attached defaulter list are also being sent to the taxpayers. FBR has warned that the attachments with such fake emails are infected by harmful viruses and malware.

This nefarious activity apparently by some hackers is a type of spamming used to send viruses and malwares to the taxpayers and other users. FBR has advised that such fake emails may be ignored and immediately be reported to the authorities concerned.

To assist taxpayers how to tackle such fake emails, FBR has also provided guidance to the taxpayers which can be seen on www.fbr.gov.pk.