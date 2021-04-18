Promoting tourism

Pakistan is blessed with a hundred of beautiful places that can be converted into attractive tourist spots. Many people travel to northern areas for vacations. The government should identify tourist spots in Sindh and Balochistan too, to help these provinces increase their revenue.

Pakistan has the enormous potential to attract tourists in large numbers. It should focus on the provision of the basic facilities in those areas where a large number of people are expected. Within no time, Pakistan will become the most-visited country.

Shahan Khan

Karachi