Police, Rangers hold joint flag march in Multan

MULTAN: Personnel of police and Rangers Friday jointly observed a flag march in the city to maintain law and order situation.

According to a police spokesman, the flag march started from the police lines and culminated peacefully. City Police Officer (CPO) Muneer Masud Marth instructed personnel moving out in the field and witnessed the flag march.

Talking to reporters, Gulgasht division SP Dr Muhammad Raza Tanveer said the CPO instructed the cops to take out flag march to deliver a message to citizens that police were active to protect their lives. He said all important chowks were sealed before the flag march proceeded from the police lines. The personnel elite force and Punjab police took part in the flag march that passed through MDA Chowk, High Court, Imperial Chowk, Mall Plaza, Aziz Hotel, Double Phathak, Chowk Shahbaz, BCG Chowk, Chungi No 14, Vehari chowk, chowk Gujranwala, Masoom Shah Road, Doulat Gate, Hussein Agahi, Ghanta Ghar among other areas.