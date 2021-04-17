Afghan national held in Chitral, explosives recovered

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
CHITRAL: The police here on Friday arrested an Afghan national on the charges of possessing explosives.
District Police Officer Shamroz Khan told reporters that the personnel of the Counter-Terrorism Department and secret agencies conducted a joint search operation.
He said that a shop was raided in Drosh Bazaar during the operation. He added that explosives were seized in the raid. The accused was identified as Aftab.
The official said that a huge quantity of dynamites (1911) and 21,850 meter prima cord were seized during the operation.
Shamroz Khan said that the accused told investigators that he was the member of a terror outfit and the explosives were going to be used in subversive acts.
The police secured physical remand of the accused and lodged a case against him under relevant sections of the law.
Meanwhile, the Counter-Terrorism Department said that it foiled a major terrorism bid in Chitral and arrested an alleged member of the banned Jaish-e-Mohammad.
Officials said CTD arrested one Aftab, an Afghan national presently living in Peshawar, and recovered 1911 dynamites and over 2000 meter prima chord from a place in Drosh. The explosives were stored for sabotage activities in Chitral.