Afghan national held in Chitral, explosives recovered

CHITRAL: The police here on Friday arrested an Afghan national on the charges of possessing explosives.

District Police Officer Shamroz Khan told reporters that the personnel of the Counter-Terrorism Department and secret agencies conducted a joint search operation.

He said that a shop was raided in Drosh Bazaar during the operation. He added that explosives were seized in the raid. The accused was identified as Aftab.

The official said that a huge quantity of dynamites (1911) and 21,850 meter prima cord were seized during the operation.

Shamroz Khan said that the accused told investigators that he was the member of a terror outfit and the explosives were going to be used in subversive acts.

The police secured physical remand of the accused and lodged a case against him under relevant sections of the law.

Meanwhile, the Counter-Terrorism Department said that it foiled a major terrorism bid in Chitral and arrested an alleged member of the banned Jaish-e-Mohammad.

