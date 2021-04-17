Covid-19 cases have been increasing at an alarming pace. It is essential for every person to follow SOPs to contain the spread of the virus. The government should also ensure that everyone is wearing a face mask and maintaining a six-foot distance. It is unfortunate that many people are flouting SOPs without any worry. The Covid-19 pandemic has claimed the lives of millions of people across the world. In Pakistan, more than four thousand cases are being reported on a daily basis.

Under these circumstances, it is mandatory to take precautionary measures. Just by spreading awareness about SOPs, we might be able to save thousands of lives. The government must take some measures for the implementation of SOPs.

Fateh Khan

Islamabad