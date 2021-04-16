close
Fri Apr 16, 2021
April 16, 2021

PM announces Rs446b package for Sukkur today

Top Story

 
April 16, 2021

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan is visiting Sukkur today (Friday) where will announce a mega development plan worth Rs446 billion for the area.

Information Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain in a Tweet on Thursday said that the projects would see new roads, up-gradation of railway stations, new electricity and gas connections, irrigation schemes and projects to improve environment.

The schemes also promise loans for youth, digital skills training programmes and sport facilities.

