PM announces Rs446b package for Sukkur today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan is visiting Sukkur today (Friday) where will announce a mega development plan worth Rs446 billion for the area.
Information Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain in a Tweet on Thursday said that the projects would see new roads, up-gradation of railway stations, new electricity and gas connections, irrigation schemes and projects to improve environment.
The schemes also promise loans for youth, digital skills training programmes and sport facilities.